The Cranberries Release Statement on Dolores O’Riordan’s Cause of Death

Following the news that Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan’s cause of death was drowning, the band has released a new statement.

“On January 15th 2018 we lost our dear friend and band mate Dolores O’Riordan,” the statement posted to the bands website reads. “Today we continue to struggle to come to terms with what happened.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Cranberries also send their “heartfelt condolences….out to Dolores’ children and her family,” adding that their “thoughts are with them today.”

“Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people’s lives has been a source of great comfort to us,” the statement goes on to say. “We’d like to say thank you to all of our fans for the outpouring of messages and their continued support during this very difficult time.”

The press release statement concludes by requesting their “privacy to be respected at this time.”

As has been recently reported, O’Riordan’s cause of death was found to have been a “tragic accident” caused by drowning. News outlets have reported that her body was found “submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water.”

Initial reports suggested that some kind of drug overdose might have been the cause, but that was merely speculation and never confirmed by authorities.

Following the discovery of O’Riordan’s death, The Cranberries released the first official statement confirming that she had indeed passed away.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” the statement read. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the initial statement concluded.

A number of O’Riordan’s peers took to social media to lament her passing, with “Take Me To Church” singer Hozier calling her voice “unforgettable.”

“It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way,” he went on to say. “Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”

“We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan,” added iconic ’80s pop-rock band Duran Duran in a joint statement. “Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”

O’Riordan is survived by her three children and her partner Olé Koretsky.