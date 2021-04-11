DMX's Ex-Wife Honors Late Rap Legend in Message on Her 50th Birthday

✖

Rapper and actor DMX, real name Earl Simmons, passed away on Friday after a week in the hospital following a drug overdosed induced heart attack. The outpouring of love and support that was directed towards DMX and his family proved how beloved the 50-year-old was, gone far too soon. DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons shared a tribute to her ex in an Instagram post about her 50th birthday on Friday. The former couple was married in 1999 and split in 2010. They shared four children together.

"Happy 50th birthday to me," Simmons wrote. "With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn't bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life without celebrating the life of one of the most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband."

"I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love," Simmons continued. "So When God allowed me to open up my eyes and granted me the gift of life, I realize more than ever, that was my true gift today. Glory be to God!! I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did."

"Thank you everyone for the over poor [sic] of your love and concern," she concluded. "It's a very tuff [sic] time right now for me and my family… but I learned from one of the strongest men I knew. We will get through. God bless you all. Happy birthday to me. wow the big 50."

DMX's family released a statement on Friday confirming his passing. "DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," they wrote.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," they said. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."