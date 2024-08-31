Music Legend Irv Gotti Recently Suffered Stroke

Another hip-hop legend recently suffered a health scare and is recovering. Amidst the recent scare involving Scarface and Saturday's sad passing of Fatman Scoop, the music community has learned that Irv Gotti is on the mend. The producer and Murder Inc. Records co-founder recently suffered a stroke, according to an official statement released to TMZ.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the statement read. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

The statement came in response to Wack100 leaking the info about the "What's My Name" co-producer's health. He went as far as to post an image of Gotti walking with a cane. Due to some of the inaccurate claims that Wack100 shared, his camp felt the need to share the true status of the mogul's condition publicly.

Many have expressed their concerns and sent well wishes to Gotti. His longtime rival, 50 Cent, also chimed in, though his remarks were not too kind. He opted to mock the cane photo and send a few jabs.

Gotti's production credits include Jay-Z's "Can I Live," DMX's "What's My Name," Kanye West's "Violent Crimes," Ja Rule's "Between Me and You," Jay-Z's "Can I Get A...," Ashanti's "Breakup 2 Makeup" and Kanye West's "Brothers." He's also credited on remixes of the Jennifer Lopez songs "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny."