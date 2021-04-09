LeBron James Pays Tribute to Rap Star DMX After His Death

✖

DMX died at the age of 50 on Friday, and LeBron James paid tribute to him on social media. The Los Angeles Lakers star went to Twitter to post a photo of DMX (real name Earl Simmons) with two of his dogs. In the tweet, James called DMX a "legend" while posting two goat emojis.

DMX's team made the announcement on Friday afternoon and shared it with multiple outlets. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

The statement went on to say that DMX's "music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

DMX was hospitalized after an apparent overdose last weekend. His condition never got better during the week, and James showed support as he was battling for his life. "To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven's above!" James wrote.

James and other athletes were big fans of DMX for his hard style of music. DMX first came onto the scene in 1998 with his album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. That was followed by Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood later that year, and both albums debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Charts. His best-selling album was ...And Then There Was X which was released in 1999. The album sold five million copies and was nominated for a Grammy Award. Overall, DMX released eight albums and sold 23.3 million copies.