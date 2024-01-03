DJ Super Snake Dies 'Unexpectedly' Before New Year's Eve Event

Arizona radio legend DJ Super Snake passed away on Saturday morning, one day before he was scheduled to host the "Super New Year's Eve Experience" event.

After the icon's unexpected death on Dec. 30, 2023, his passing stunned ardent listeners and the radio industry. There was a huge outpouring of grief and tributes on social media platforms when the news of his passing emerged, with fans and colleagues sharing their memories and condolences.

DJ Super Snake's family released the following statement following his passing: "We are devastated by this unexpected loss. Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone's best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake's legacy and ask for privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support."

Over the course of his expansive career spanning over four decades, DJ Super Snake became one of the most recognized and respected figures in the radio industry, known for his vibrant personality and ability to connect with listeners on a personal level.

Super Snake would be a staple on the Phoenix airwaves for several decades. As soon as he finished his studies at Pepperdine University, Super Snake went to work in San Diego radio. From there, he went to Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

Throughout the 1990s, Super Snake, a regular on the old Power 92 radio station in Phoenix, was one of the most popular radio DJs in the Valley. In the years that followed, he spent some time in New York, but he always considered Phoenix his home.

With his charm and skills, he joined Desert Valley Media Group's new HOT 97.5 and 103.9 stations as a DJ in 2022, bringing a new sense of energy to Phoenix's local radio stations.

Charlie Huero was a colleague of Super Snake, dating back to 1998, who told 12News he was in disbelief at the death of the DJ, which surprised many co-workers when they found out about the unfortunate news.

According to Huero, Super Snake was a person who had a great love for the Valley and its people. "Phoenix was his home. He loved being here, he loved being on the radio, and radio was his passion, and that's something that we shared that was great to talk about," said Huero.