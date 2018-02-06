DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered in Apartment During Super Bowl

DJ Khaled and his fiancée Nicole Tuck are mourning the loss of Tuck’s younger brother, Jonathan, who police say was murdered at a Bronx apartment while watching Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

TMZ reports that sources say Jonathan Tuck, 25, was shot in the face during an attempted robbery at the apartment.

“Our family appreciates the condolences from loved ones and friends … we are requesting privacy during this difficult time,” DJ Khaled and Nicole told TMZ.

Tuck reportedly got into an argument at the apartment, which was less than a mile from his home, and was shot. WPIX 11 New York reports that Tuck was found by a responding officer. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second-floor apartment on Washington Ave. near E. 185th St, remained roped off Monday night as police continued their investigation into the shooting. Cops believe Tuck argued with his attacker before the shooting but it’s not clear if that quarrel stemmed from the alleged pot deal.

“He’s a good guy,” Tuck’s friend Brandon Davis, 30, told the New York Daily News. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was no reason for him to be there.”

Davis, who coaches football, said he first met Tuck in 2011 when Tuck played defensive end for the Bronx Colts. They had remained friends ever since.

The two were supposed to watch the Super Bowl together Sunday night, but Tuck never showed, Davis said. At 4 a.m. Monday, Tuck’s girlfriend called with the tragic news.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 34-year-old man was brought in for questioning about the shooting. The New York Daily News reports that police are unsure if that man was the shooter. No arrests have been made.

WPIX 11 New York reports that the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Davis said that Tuck and his sister were close, but he wouldn’t comment on how Nicole Tuck or DJ Khaled were coping with the tragedy.

Khaled was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl when Tuck was killed, according to social media posts.

Police sources said Nicole Tuck and her mother rushed to the Bronx after learning of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Khaled and Nicole Tuck had a son, Asahd, in 2016. Khaled has made quite the name for Asahd already, with the 1-year-old most recently sporting a matching red tuxedo with his dad at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Later in the night, Khaled performed “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryston Tiller, where fans raved about Rihanna’s South African Gwara Gwara dance.