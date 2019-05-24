Ice-T Makes Cutting Suggestion to Amazon After Claiming He Almost Shot Delivery Person

Ice-T admitted to nearly shooting an Amazon delivery driver early this week, sharing the shocking news on Twitter.

In the wake of the incident, the 62-year-old rapper and actor made a suggestion to the company to avoid such incidents in the future.

The Law & Order: SVU star revealed that he nearly shot the driver, who wasn’t wearing anything with the company’s logo on it, after he spotted him “creeping up” to his home. He suggested that Amazon make it more clear who’s delivering packages for them by having them wear vests or other clothing, identifying them as company employees.

In a follow-up tweet, he said it wasn’t the driver’s fault, but noted that it’s unsafe for delivery personnel to be operating without some type of uniform.

Amazon’s Senior Vice President of worldwide operations, Dave Clark, responded to the tweet, telling Ice-T he and the rest of the company are big fans of his and love their drivers. He said Amazon has “Lots of innovations coming” on the matter, as well as some “that already exist to help yout track your package and delivery.”

In closing, Clark thanked him for using the company’s services.

Amazon itself also responded, thanking him for bringing the issue to its attention. The company said it would pass the feedback along to the logistics team “for review,” asking that he fill out a full report of what happened.

The delivery driver Ice-T nearly shot hasn’t been named, nor has he spoken out following the harrowing incident. The actor/musician hasn’t revealed any more about the incident since his initial tweets. It’s unclear if police were involved in any way.

One of the services Amazon currently utilizes is called a Flex program, which allows participants to deliver packages as independent contractors. A FAQ on Amazon’s website about the program reveals that drivers do not have to wear a uniform, and may opt to wear whatever they want while making rounds. It’s unclear if Amazon intends to change this following the incident between Ice-T and the delivery driver he nearly shot.

The program is part of Amazon’s wide-reaching delivery network, which aims to give the company an edge over competitors like UPS and FedEx. Amazon said it planned to expand its delivery service program even further, encouraging current employees to launch their own delivery business, USA Today reported.

Amazon hasn’t released a statement related to the near-shooting incident.