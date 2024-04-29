DJ EmRo 'Died After Suddenly Falling Ill,' Report Says

A beloved DJ has died after suddenly falling ill. Emma-Rose Hollywood, also known as DJ EmRo, passed away at the age of 40 passed away last week, according to social media tributes from her husband, Stephen, and friends. Although the Belfast-based DJ's cause of death has not been disclosed, those close to her indicated that she passed "after suddenly falling ill" days earlier.

"Today is a day I will want to forget – wake up and dream didn't happen," Hollywood's husband wrote on Facebook, per the Belfast Telegraph. "I've lost you in person but never in spirit. Love you always, EmRo. Give me good-time stories. Give me smiles."

Hollywood was a well-known figure in the Belfast region. She was best known as the resident DJ at venues including Lavery's and Voodoo in Belfast city centre and Horatio Todd's in Ballyhackamore. Alliance MLA Sian Mullholland, who worked with Hollywood at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast, remembered her as "one of the most passionate advocates for the local music scene."

"Emma-Rose was one of my closest pals for over two decades and [she was] one of the most passionate advocates for the local music scene. She took every opportunity to be at gigs, to play local music and support local musicians. She was a strong advocate of equality, fairness and fighting for what she believed in. On top of that, Emma-Rose was the best mum and loyal friend," Mullholland told Belfast Telegraph, adding in a social media post, "I lost a wonderful friend yesterday. I know people say this so often when they lose someone they love but Emro truly was the life and soul. She was my original gig buddy and we must've seen every bearded indierock band in NI in the mid 00s together. Don't put off that catch-up."

Author and BBC Radio Ulster presenter David O'Reilly, also known as "Rigsy," also paid tribute, writing on X (formerly Twitter), per Belfast Live, "Anyone involved in music in Belfast in the past 20 years likely knew EmRo, who died suddenly yesterday. She was omnipresent at gigs, always a force for good, relentlessly upbeat and just a joy to bump into. I can't stop thinking about her poor husband and wee kid, Willow." Meanwhile, The Union Bar said they were "utterly heartbroken" to learn of Hollywood's passing, writing that "for over 20 years Emma-Rose worked here in the Student's Union. She absolutely loved the place, the staff and the students (maybe almost as much as she loved Dave Grohl)."