Disco and Soul Legend Gwen McCrae Dead at 81

Soul and disco singer Gwen McCrae, who rose to popularity in the mid-1970s and became known as “The Queen of Rare Groove” with hits like “Rockin’ Chair,” has died. Music producer Derek Mack confirmed McCrae’s passing in a social media post on Feb. 21, with Soul Tracks also confirming the news. A cause of death was not disclosed. McCrae was 81.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved sister “Gwen McCrae” who went home to glory this morning. Please keep her children and our family in prayer for comfort,” Mack wrote. “She was best known as the ‘Queen of Rare Groove’ With hits like ‘Rockin Chair’, ‘90% of Me’, ‘Keep The Fire Burning’, ‘Funky Sensation’, ‘All This Love That I’m Giving’ and many more. She will be truly missed, and her musical legacy will live on.”

Born Gwen Mosley in Pensacola, Florida in 1943, McCrae got her start in music at the age of 7 when she began singing in her church’s choir. She began her professional career after marrying George McCrae, whom she divorced in 1976, when she was 20, the pair going on to perform together professionally in the mid ’60s. McCrae later signed to TK Records, beginning as a background singer before cutting a few tracks for the Florida label’s subsidiary, Cat.

McCrae found moderate success with songs like “Lead Me On” and “Always on My Mind,” which was later covered by artists including Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, and the Pet Shop Boys. She scored her biggest hit in 1975 when she released “Rockin’ Chair.” The song crossed over to No 9 in the Billboard pop charts, and was followed by singles like “Me Is You” and “All This Love That I’m Givin’.”

McCrae released a total of 14 albums throughout her decades-long career, with some of her other hit singles including “90% of Me”, “Keep The Fire Burning”, “Funky Sensation”, and “All This Love That I’m Giving.” Her music has been sampled by artists such as Lady Gaga, Cassius, Avicii, Madlib, Cypress Hill, Mobb Deep, and more, according to RA. McCrae continued to perform and record music up until 2012, when she suffered a stroke that impaired her ability to walk and sing.

News of her passing sparked a wave of tributes, with one person writing on X, “Sad to learn of the passing of soul legend Gwen McCrae – thanks for all the amazing tunes.” Somebody else wrote, “Aw man…lost another one of my favorite soul singers – Gwen McCrae has passed away. RIP to a true soul queen.”