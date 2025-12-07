Diddy’s Mom Janice Combs Speaks out on Netflix Doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother, Janice, says her son is no monster as many depicted in the Netflix 50 Cent produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The four-part docuseries examines the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder’s lengthy history of alleged abuse.

Diddy is currently in jail on two charges of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison, plus time served.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the docuseries, several of his former associates and friends also say he was punished harshly by his mother as an adolescent, which in turn made him more prone to violence. One of his friends alleges he verbally and physically abused Janice by calling her a b—h and slapping her with an open hand.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025,” Janice, 85, said in a statement to Deadline. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

Janice was present at Diddy’s two-month-long trial earlier this year. She says Netflix is guilty of dabbling in the “salacious to promote the series.” Janice then addressed the slapping allegations made by Diddy’s former business partner.

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” Janice claimed, regarding the celebrity basketball charity tournament that Diddy put on that year that left 9 people dead. “That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.”

Diddy has long maintained his innocence. At his trial, his legal team claimed he lives a swinger lifestyle and has battled addiction throughout the years in response to video footage of him beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and their 10-year history of having sex with hired workers.