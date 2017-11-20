Diana Ross’ Granddaughter Picks Her Nose During AMAs Performance

#dianaross grandkid picking her nose on the #amas2017 you can’t pick your grandkids Diana. A post shared by Eddie Ray (@eddierayisdeadbitch) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

During the American Music Awards finale, Diana Ross’ granddaughter Jagger stole the show. While the music icon sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” she tried to get the 2-year-old to dance, but she was more interested in picking her nose instead.

Jagger Snow Ross’ parents are Ross’ son Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. She was born in July 2015.

There’s already been backlash over Ross’ decision to pull Jagger and her other grandchildren onto the stage, even though they weren’t quite aware of what was going on.

“Seeing the baby girl, I feel bad for the youngest on stage. At this age, even I wouldn’t want to be on stage no matter how famous my family was. Don’t lead kids to be in the spotlight when they’re no ready,” one person wrote.

Seeing the baby girl, I feel bad for the youngest on stage. At this age, even I wouldn’t want to be on stage no matter how famous my family was. Don’t lead kids to be in the spotlight when they’re no ready. #AMAs #DianaRoss pic.twitter.com/cz1Dbdf6ro — SLPhotos @ AnimeNYC (@Two_Cams25) November 20, 2017

The AMAs were a family affair for Ross, who received the American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. Her daughter, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, also hosted the show. Evan Ross, who starred in The Hunger Games and Empire, introduced his mother on the stage.

Ross’ performance of her hits also ended the show. But before the credits rolled, her grandson, closed out the show with a speech of his own about his grandmother.

