‘Devastated’: Classic Rock Group Cancels 2025 Tour Due to ‘Serious Illness’

The Stray Cats have canceled their 2025 tour due to singer and guitarist Brian Setzer’s “serious illness.”

The “Rock This Town” band announced the tour’s cancellation on Tuesday, just days after having to call off the first two dates on the tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Saturday in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

“The Stray Cats have cancelled their fall cross-country tour due to serious illness,” the band wrote on Instagram Tuesday, assuring that refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

“I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour,” Setzer added in a statement. “I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news.”

singer and guitarist Brian Setzer and drummer Slim Jim Phantom, of the US band the Stray Cats, perform on stage during the 31st Eurockeennes rock music festival in Belfort, eastern France, on July 7, 2019. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

He continued, “I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

The cross-country tour was originally scheduled for 21 dates, which would wrap on Nov. 23 in Wheatland, Calif.

Stray Cats fans were quick to wish Setzer well in the comment section, with one person writing, “Hope you get well soon @briansetzer59 ! Please take care of yourself, your health is first! Don’t worry about us, we will support no matter what!” Another Instagram user echoed, “Get well soon @briansetzer59 Wishing y’all nothing but the best.”

Others assured Setzer that they had his back through this recent setback, with one person writing, “Stay strong, Brian — we’re all with you ! This is just a rain check!” A different user commented, “We will miss seeing you but the MOST important thing is you get well and take care of yourself. When you are ready, we will be here!!”

Brian Setzer, best known as a guitarist and vocalist with rock groups Stray Cats and The Brian Setzer Orchestra, photographed in Minneapolis on February 4, 2019. (Photo by Tony Nelson/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Setzer announced on social media in February that he could no longer play guitar, as he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease after noticing his hands “were cramping up” during last year’s tour.

Through treatment at the Mayo Clinic, however, Setzer revealed in the subsequent months that he had seen progressive improvements, and in August, the Stray Cats announced a fall tour featuring him alongside his fellow bandmates, bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom.

Setzer assured fans at the time of his original diagnosis that despite his health struggles, he was confident he would recover fully. “I know I will beat this, it will just take some time,” he wrote on Instagram, signing off, “I love you all, Brian.”