Demi Lovato Thanks ‘Ones Who Never Left Me’ After Relapse Reveal

Demi Lovato is saying thank you to fans for their continued support after confessing to relapsing on her sobriety.

A week after revealing the news in her new song “Sober,” Lovato took to Instagram to thank her close friends and fans for being there for her.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” Lovato, 25, captioned the Instagram video from a recent concert, which included the text: “Thank you Lovatics.”

Lovato told the world about the latest setback in her battle with addiction last week with new ballad “Sober,” in which she sings about falling off the wagon after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings during the chorus of the song. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The Grammy-nominated artist has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years, PEOPLE reports. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety.

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal Sunday as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Lovato’s fans thanked her for her honesty and her emotional performance in the video’s comment section.

“It takes a lot to come admit that you’re are not sober anymore which makes you one hell of a role model to me,” one fan wrote.

“Such a truly inspiring, brave, and independent human being,” wrote another. “My love for Demi will never ever diminish.”

After the release of the song, many fans and celebrities went public with messages of support for Lovato.

“Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy,” Iggy Azalea, Lovato’s close friend, tweeted last week.

The European leg of Lovato’s tour remains on schedule at this time.