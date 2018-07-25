Demi Lovato Episode of ‘Beat Shazam’ Pulled by Fox After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato’s appearance on Fox’s Beat Shazam game show will not air Tuesday night in light of the singer’s hospitalization.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was advertised to make a guest appearance on the Jamie-Foxx-hosted competition’s latest episode. The appearance was filmed in December 2017, but Fox tells PopCulture.com that the episode has been pulled and replaced with another new episode.

“Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode,” Fox’s statement said. “Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday morning after suffering and apparent overdose. Official sources connected to the star have not spoken out about her current condition, but her aunt told The Blast that the singer was “awake and responsive” as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Sonny With a Chance alum’s latest social media post was shared at 9 a.m. PT. It was a promotional video for her appearance on Beat Shazam.

“Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c?” Lovato wrote.

Just around two hours later, TMZ reports that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer was “rushed” to the hospital, according to law enforcement sources. The alleged overdose occurred the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles in what was said to be Lovato’s residence.

Lovato was unconscious when official arrived at the scene. She was said to be treated with Narcan, a substance used to reverse the effects of narcotic overdoses, at the scene. She was then transferred to the hospital.

The Blast confirmed with LAFD that police and fire officials responded to Lovato’s residence at 11:22 a.m. and a 25-year-old female was transferred to the hospital as a result.

The Blast and TMZ cited personal sources to Lovato who claimed the pop star was not abusing heroin.

TMZ added that the singer had been “struggling” in the time leading up to her upcoming tour. Her next concert was slated to be at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday night. That show has been canceled.

Her next planned dates are in September, in what is a tour with stops in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

No other details on Lovato’s condition are available at this time.

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo Credit: Fox