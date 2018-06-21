Demi Lovato Confesses She Relapsed After 6 Years in New Song ‘Sober’

Demi Lovato has released a new song titled “Sober,” in which she confesses to relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” 25-year-old Lovato sings during the chorus of the song. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

At one point in the track, Lovato apologizes to her “future love,” as well as “the fans I lost.”

“I wanna be a role model / But I’m only human,” the Grammy Award nominee also confesses, later crooning, “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

Many of her fans have taken to social media to share their support of Lovato, with many expressing gratitude for her honesty.

Demi I love you so much! You deserve the world! And this song didn’t just break my heart but made me realize how relatable you really are! I never felt more close to you till now… thank you! ❤️ — SVMT (@SVMT93) June 21, 2018

“I’m so proud of you Demi to share the truth must be hard for you but know that true Lovatics would never ever judge you… We [are] here for you,” one fan tweet.

“We appreciate your truth,” another said. “We love you regardless of everything. We have no idea how hard it was for you, but remember you’re never alone. Stay strong!”

Simply pure and sincere. this song left me breathless. I want to tell you that you are not alone, just as you say “To the ones who never left me” I will always be there for you! my desire to cry and hug you are not normal. thanks again for being transparent to us. #Sober TE AMO😭 — Keyber Irigoyen (@Keyberirigoyen) June 21, 2018

As she addresses in the track, Lovato has struggled with substance abuse and addiction issues in the past, all of which she has been very open about.

During a 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, the songstress recalled when she first began taking steps to get sober and how she “wasn’t ready to.”

“I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night,” she admitted. “Nobody knew.”

Eventually, she realized she wanted help and entered into treatment again before staying sober for six years.

In addition to her candidness about her struggles, Lovato is also a co-owner of the Los Angeles rehabilitation facility CAST Centers, the same place she checked into when was seeking treatment.