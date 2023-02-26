Def Leppard Singer Hospitalized in Colombia

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was briefly hospitalized before the band's show in Bogota, Colombia Saturday night. Elliott and the band still performed as scheduled at Parque Simon Bolivar. The "Pour Some Sugar On Me" band started their 2023 world tour with Motley Crue earlier this month.

Local news outlets in Colombia reported Elliott, 63, was hospitalized for dyspnea, or difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, reports Blabbermouth. After the reports spread on social media, the band assured fans the show would go on as planned. "BOGOTA – the show is still on for tonight at Parque Simon Bolivar! We're ready to rock and roll with the fans in Colombia," their team wrote on social media.

A few hours later, Elliott recorded a video outside the venue to assure fans the show would go on as scheduled. "[It's now] 5:20 p.m. We're on at 8. So I am alive and well," Elliott explained. "Little woozy, I'll be honest — moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what 'severe' altitude sickness [is]; I wouldn't wanna wish it on my worst enemy. But here I am... Apparently, the Internet lit up, so I'm here to put everybody that cares about [their] minds at rest. I'm here, and we're going on at 8 p.m."

The group also published photos from their performance in Colombia's capital city. "BOGOTA – what a night! Thanks for rockin' with us and showing your love! LIMA – you're next," they captioned the post.

Def Leppard shares the top bill with Motley Crue for a World Tour, which started in Lain America. They are scheduled to play in Lima, Peru on Tuesday. Following a short stop at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on March 12, the bands will begin their European tour in May. The U.S. leg starts on Aug. 5 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Elliott and bassist Rick Savage are the only two current Def Leppard band members still with the band. Drummer Rick Allen joined the group in 1978. Guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell joined in 1982 and 1992, respectively. The group released its most recent studio album, Diamond Star Halos, in May 2022. Def Leppard's biggest hits include "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Photograph," "Love Bites," "Rock of Ages," "Animal," "Have you Ever Needed Someone So Bad," and "Rocket."