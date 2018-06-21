Who Is Dedrick Williams? XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Revealed

Dedrick Williams, the suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, had run-ins with the law in the past and warned “don’t piss me off” on Facebook two days after the shooting.

According to the New York Daily News, Williams has a long list of legal issues in his past. In 2014, he was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic battery. He allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend.

In February 2014, he was arrested for stealing a car, reports the Daily Beast. He was arrested six months later for grand theft, criminal mischief and robbery. He was sentenced to five years of probation in January 2016 in that case.

In December 2016, he was arrested for possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and a probation violation. In that case, an officer pulled him over in a car with an expired tag. The arresting officer found a fully loaded .45 semi-automatic assault rifle with a high-powered scope attached. In February 2017, he was sentenced to 18 months in community control and probation.

In November 2017, he was charged with cocaine and weapons possession. He has also been arrested for grand theft auto several times in the past.

Williams was last in court in April and put on probation. He already had a court date for next week for a probation violation hearing.

Williams went by “Chucky Williams” on Facebook. According to the Daily Beast, his last post showed him standing in front of a white car, pointing to himself. “Don’t you piss me off u will never know wats next,” he wrote on Wednesday morning.

“Thank God I ain’t dead or behind bars,” he wrote on June 5.

His Facebook page also shows a photo of his child. Williams and his mother both wrote on Facebook about Williams looking to turn his life around.

On Monday, 20-year-old XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. On late Wednesday, police arrested the 22-year-old Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder, driving without a valid licence and probation violation for theft of a car. After his court appearance Thursday, Williams was ordered held without bond.

Police had put out two other arrest warrants in connection with XXXTentacion’s murder.

XXXTentacion also had a troubled past. In October 2016, he was arrested for domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend, Geneda Ayala. The “Look at Me!” rapper was under house arrest from December 2017 until March, when he was allowed to tour and promote his album ?. His trial in that case was scheduled for this fall.

Ayala said she was “broken” by XXXTentacion’s death on Twitter. She said Thursday she is now facing online threats.

“it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life,” Ayala wrote. “he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.”