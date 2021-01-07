Dead Kennedys Raise Eyebrows With Mitt Romney Tweet Amid Chaos at Capitol

Legendary political punk band the Dead Kennedys have raised some eyebrows with a tweet about Mitt Romney that came amid the chaos at the Capitol. Following the Trump supporter riot at the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Romney — a GOP Senator — openly criticized the rioters and the U.S. president for inciting them, as did GOP policy director, Evan McMillin. In a tweet from the band's official account, the Dead Kennedys shared a photo of Romney, and wrote, "Thank you [Senator Romney and [Evan McMullin]. Mitt cares about the the USA."

This post came as quite a shock to many, as the Dead Kennedys have been known as a politically anti-establishment band since they first formed in the late '70s. The band's most popular song is titled "Nazi Punks F— Off," and it was released in 1981 as a response to nazi skinheads who would show up at punk shows and cause trouble. The band's founding vocalist and former primary songwriter is Jello Biafra, who permanently parted ways with the group during their disbandment in 1986.

Original Dead Kennedys members East Bay Ray and Klaus Flouride, as well as their second drummer D.H. Peligro, reformed in 2001, bringing along with them a new vocalist Brandon Cruz. In 2003 Cruz left the band and was replaced by Jeff Penalty. After 5 years with the band, Penalty exited, and was replaced by current vocalist, Ron "Skip" Greer.

Biafra has since blasted his former band for their praise of GOP leaders, tweeting from his Alternative Tentacles record label account, "As if today couldn’t get any weirder, look who posted this!! How dumb and clueless can you get?? Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK’s are a political band, just, 'a social satire band?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn’t me…" Scroll down to see what other Dead Kennedy's fans are saying about the situation.