David Cassidy’s Son Speaks out About His Father’s Condition

David Cassidy’s ongoing liver failure crisis is still critical, and now the pop singer’s son has spoken out.

Beau Cassidy, David’s son with third wife Sue Shifrin, shared a brief message with the Patridge Family star’s fans on Facebook.

In the update, Beau confirms his father is “very sick” but is receiving treatment and is surrounded by loved ones.

“Unfortunately, David is very sick,” Beau wrote. “However he is getting the support he needs, surrounded by the people he loves most. Thank you very much for your love and concern that you have expressed in your messages to him.”

This update came on Sunday afternoon. Shifrin has since updated fans about the singer’s health status, claiming he was “critical but stable.”

The “Come On Get Happy” singer has been hospitalized since at least Wednesday and was in need of liver and kidney transplants. However, that option is reportedly out the window

Cassidy’s former co-stars and fans have taken to social media to send well wishes to the ailing pop singer.