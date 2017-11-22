Celebrities React to David Cassidy’s Death

Singer, songwriter, and actor David Cassidy passed away this evening, and the outpouring of grief on Twitter has been intense. Already, celebrities and fans are coming together to share memories of Cassidy’s profound influence on American culture. Many are calling him “the first teen heartthrob,” saying he paved the way for other singers and boy bands to this day. Others are simply mourning the loss of a talented singer-songwriter, and, by all reports, a truly good guy.

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017



One of the earliest reactions came from Brian Wilson, who fondly remembered times he shared with Cassidy in the 70’s. Wilson even confessed that he and Cassidy wrote songs together — will those ever surface?

Videos by PopCulture.com

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can’t help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don’t think I’m alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017



Cassidy’s nephew, Jack, was also quick to make a post honoring his uncle. Jack is a talented recording artist in his own right.

Remembering David Cassidy who played Mirror Master on The Flash. He will be greatly missed. #RIPDavidCassidy pic.twitter.com/KgHRUcwe4b — Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 22, 2017



One user stepped in to remind us all of Cassidy’s role as Mirror Master in the old Flash TV series. Over forty years later and we’re still telling those same stories on The CW.

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

Harry Conick Jr. shared this throwback photo of himself and Cassidy together on his show. “He was always so kind to me,” the singer wrote.

In memory of David Cassidy… pic.twitter.com/Ewei0SinEY — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) November 22, 2017

Dave Vescio commemorated Cassidy with an apt quote. Cassidy had an optimistic perspective, and he had mastered gratitude.

Sad. A great entertainer. RIP David Cassidy pic.twitter.com/IYUUh6RzxO — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) November 22, 2017

Actor Titus Welliver posted this iconic photo of Cassidy as a young man. “A great entertainer. RIP,” he wrote.

So sorry to hear about David Cassidy’s passing. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/JpKs2VNvZw — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017

Rick Springfield was also sorry to hear about Cassidy’s passing. He shared this photo of Cassidy in his prime, saying “Godspeed.”

Photo Credit: Getty / ABC Photo Archives