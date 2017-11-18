David Cassidy in Critical Condition, Organs Failing

David Cassidy is in critical condition, and his organs are shutting down.

He was admitted to a Florida hospital three days ago and is currently in induced coma, TMZ reports.

The Partridge Family alum apparently is suffering from liver and kidney failure, and in dire need of transplants. A source told the outlet that the situation is “looking grim.”

The singer’s health has apparently been in decline for the past two months.

Cassidy’s family is said to be by his side at the hospital and have been told to prepare for the worst.

Cassidy’s health made headlines back in March when he revealed he was battling dementia. His condition came to light after a troubling on-stage performance caused many to show concern for the former teen idol’s health.