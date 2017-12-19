Darius Rucker Remembers Chuck Berry: He ‘Transcended Color’

Darius Rucker was among the musicians who remembered the legendary work of Chuck Berry during ABC’s The Year in Memoriam 2017 special.

“He had all those great songs,” the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman told ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Berry died in March from natural causes. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was 90 years old. A small sample of his best-known songs include “Johnny B. Goode,” “Rock And Roll Music,” “Maybellene” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

“He took some blues and some country and and some and put it all together,” Rucker said.

Berry also had a unique stage presence, often doing what became known as the “Chuck Berry Duck Walk.”

“You couldn’t take your eyes off him when he was onstage,” Rucker said.

ABC also touched on Berry’s ability to transcend race. He “was one of those artists that transcended color,” Rucker added.

“He’s somebody we should always remember and never forget,” Rucker added.

Rucker and other musicians talked about the influence Berry had on just about every rock musician ever. And after his death, his music reached a new generation.

In March, his music re-entered the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time since 1972. The hits collection The Definitive Collection hit No. 33 on the chart.