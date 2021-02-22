‘Dance Moms’ Star JoJo Siwa's Fans Confused After DaBaby's Apparent Diss in New Freestyle

JoJo Siwa was apprently dissed by hip hop star DaBaby in his latest freestyle, prompting much confusion on social media. Fans quickly speculated why the "Masterpiece" rapper would have anything negative to say about the young star. While some Twitter users laughed at the idea of the 29-year-old being embedded in rap beef with the Dance Moms alum, pointing out the height differences and wealth disparity with some glee. Other users took a step back, however, and did their best to decode the message the rap star left in his rhyme.

The rapper released his own version of the currently viral single "Beatbox" by SpotemGottem on Friday. In DaBaby's version, he raps, "Turn me up, n–– gon' see why/ N––, you a b––, JoJo Siwa (B––)." One Twitter user speculates DaBaby meant for the line to be a play on words as he says "see why" and "Siwa". "It's called rapping," they tweeted.

The confusion only grew after YouTube influencer James Charles got involved and stepped up some defense for his makeover partner. Many sided with Charles and continued to question the verbal attack, while others were quick to point out the pitfalls of taking the lyrics literally.