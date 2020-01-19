DaBaby Caught on Camera Assaulting Hotel Employee

Rapper DaBaby was caught on camera pushing a hotel employee around last month, and the video how now gone viral. The security footage was published by TMZ, showing DaBaby fighting in a hotel lobby. Now, the rapper is trying to explain himself.

DaBaby has a history of angry outbursts and violent encounters, but he claims this one is different. It happened on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles, California, after DaBaby performed at the Shrine. He can be seen entering the hotel lobby with the employee, pushing him hard up against a wall so that his head bounces off of it.

The employee then landed in a chair, and DaBaby walked right up into his personal space, pointing a finger in his face to intimidate him. A friend stood by DaBaby’s side.

Because the video had no sound, it was hard to tell what was going on, and the initial report suggested that this was an umprompted attack. However, DaBaby explained himself on Instagram after the clip went viral.

“That hotel worker you see me ‘pushing’ came up to me outside the hotel and asked could he record a video of me while I was holding my 2-year-old daughter,” he wrote. “I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying.

“After being told no still being on the clock at work he walked to the other side of the parking lot maybe 50 feet away and zoomed in while recording a video of me and my daughter on Snapchat after I politely asked him not to…

“I then handed my daughter to her uncle and walked over to him as he was typing his caption…” DaBaby went on. “I told him to delete the video immediately and take his b— ass back in the hotel and do his job since he wasn’t capable of being professional enough to abide by company policy while doing his job outside of the hotel.”

“Upon entering the hotel I made him sit down and understand the fact that NO video is worth the safety of my child being compromised,” the rapper continued. He ended the post by calling out TMZ for an “incomplete and judgemental” story, and threatening a the hotel with a lawsuit.

Commenters were divided over the encounter, with some arguing that DaBaby had still been too rough with the employee. Others thought the young man had it coming, especially if he was a fan and knew anything about DaBaby’s history with threats to his daughter.

In November 2018, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Walmart in North Carolina. According to The Charlotte Observer, DaBaby was charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case. He explained in a later-deleted video that he had been shopping with his children when the 19-year-old pulled a gun on them and “tried to take my life.”

“Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit (and) me,” he said at the time. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing… But two (people) walk down on you and your whole… family, threatening y’all, whip out (a gun) on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do.”

The case was eventually dropped. Last year, DaBaby told Rolling Stone that, despite his reputation, he is not a violent person and he doesn’t like confrontations.

“I don’t really like fighting, man,” he said. “I’ve done probably been in more fights since I’ve been rapping in these five years. I’m 27, I’ve probably been in more fights as a rapper than I was the first 22 years in my life.”