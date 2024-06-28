Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock's Cause of Death Revealed

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock's cause of death has been revealed. Just days after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 49-year-old musician, born Seth Binzer, was found dead in his home on Monday, June 24, Crazy Town's manager, Howie Hubberman, revealed to PEOPLE Thursday that Shellshock died of an accidental drug overdose.

"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here," Hubberman told the outlet. "The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed – unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet officially ruled Shellshock's cause of death. A toxicology report is still pending, per PEOPLE.

Seth Binzer of Crazy Town performs on stage at Download Festival at Donnington Park on June 15, 2014 in Donnington, United Kingdom.

Shellshock was open about his struggles with substance abuse. Appearing on Season 1 of the VH1 reality series Celebrity Rehab in 2008, the rapper opened up about his battle with being addicted to cocaine, per the New York Post. He returned to the series in its second season after he relapsed, revealing that he was addicted to stimulants. He also appeared on the spinoff Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House Season 1 in 2009 and Season 2 in 2010, and in 2012, he was arrested on charges of battery and drug possession.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the parties involved," he told TMZ at the time. "I feel very bad for those who I have offended and those who have endured this situation."

That same year, Shellshock was hospitalized after losing consciousness and falling into a coma, per Variety. He was most recently arrested for a DUI in 2022.

After meeting Bret Mazur in 1992, Shellshock and Mazur co-founded a group called the Brimstone Sluggers in 1992. The group was renamed Crazy Town in 1995, welcoming musicians Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein and Antonio Lorenzo "Trouble" Valli. The band released its debut album The Gift of Game in November 1999, with the album's third single, "Butterfly," reaching No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and being featured in the opening sequence of the Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton-starring movie Something's Gotta Give. The band released a second album, Darkhorse, in 2002 before splitting the following year. They reunited several times since, and Shellshock ultimately pursued a solo career.

The musician is survived by his three children: Halo, Gage and Phoenix.