Musicians Mourn Death of The Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

As the world collectively mourns the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, many of her peers in the music industry are taking the news especially hard.

Lizzy Hale, the female vocalist for American hard rock band Halestorm took to Twitter to share her feelings on the loss of the Irish-born songstress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So saddened to hear of the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan of [The Cranberries],” Hale wrote. “She was a pioneer for women in music, the way she carried herself, her look, her words, and her beautiful and haunting voice will continue to inspire us for generations to come.”

Vic Fuentes, from the rock band Pierce the Veil, also shared a heartfelt memorial to the fallen singer, writing, “RIP Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. I will always be inspired by your beautiful, unique voice. Hearing your songs today almost brings me to tears. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

Heavy thinking about Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries passing today 😞 46 is too young, and that voice did so much for me growing up. Thank you for the music ❤️ https://t.co/WIB1FqZVkE — Nikki Flores (@MsNikkiFlores) January 15, 2018

“So sad to hear about the sudden loss of Dolores O’Riordan, a hero to myself and so many others. I’m sure I’m not alone is saying that Dolores was one of the reasons I grew up in the ’90s wanting more than anything to be a woman in a band with something to say,” tweeted singer/songwriter Katy Rose.

Pop-opera singer Josh Groban also commented on the news, saying that he “always adored her songs and voice.”

Irish band Kodaline released a statement as well, writing that they were “absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan!”

“[The Cranberries] gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends,” Kodaline concluded.

Shocked and saddened by the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Touring with Dolores and the Cranberries, I was privileged to hear her unmistakable voice, many a night. Her fire and spirit leaves a lasting impression. — Grant-Lee Phillips (@GrantLeeTweets) January 15, 2018

“This is horrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dolores,” tweeted American DJ and music producer Diplo.

’80s pop-rock band Duran Duran released a collective statement that read, “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”

“Take Me To Church” singer Hozier also made a statement.

“My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family,” he wrote.

The Cranberries released a statement on the tragic loss of their singer, announcing her passing.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement added.

No official or speculated cause of death has been announced at the time of this writing.