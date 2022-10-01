Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death

Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"

Mimi has since updated her profile picture of one that features her with the late rapper. She promotes herself as a model and actress, and reality star – according to her Instagram bio. Mimi appeared on ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap with Coolio. In the episode, the "Gangster's Paradise" rapper was left stunned in the end when Mimi decided to leave him following her week with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. "I just hope Coolio realizes that if he doesn't start paying me more attention, then I don't think he'll be in my life very much longer," Mimi said during the episode, per HuffPost. But Coolio alleged the whole thing was fabricated.

The episode detailed Mimi as an exotic dancer working in Las Vegas, whole claimed she tended to all of the couple's household tasks alone, while Coolio made sexist remarks such as "a woman's work is never done." But he denied such. "Listen. It was all set up. I'm nothing like that. I'm not even with Mimi. I never was," he told the Daily Record.

At the time of his death, Coolio was visiting a friend in LA. He was in the area to settle something regarding his passport before heading to Germany.

Coolio lived in Las Vegas. He was a father of six. The rapper was also married once from 1996-2000.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in LA County in 1963, Coolio achieved mainstream success in the 90s. His most popular hit was a single for the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, a song called "Gangster's Paradise." He also performed the theme song "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the 1996 Nickelodeon television teen comedy series, Kenan & Kel.