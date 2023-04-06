Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

Coolio's cause of death was revealed on Thursday, more than five months after the rapper's death. The "Gangsta's Paradise" performer had fentanyl in his system when he died on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59 in Los Angeles. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was one of the biggest rap stars of the 1990s, with hits like "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)," and "C U When U Get There."

Family spokesperson Jarel (Jarez) Posey told TMZ on Thursday that Coolio's family recently heard from the Los Angeles coroner's office that fentanyl killed the rapper. He also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system. Investigators also listed Coolio's asthma and cigarette smoking as factors in his death.

Coolio's children hope fans will remember him for his work and the man he was, and they hope his fans know how much he appreciated them, Posey said. The family plans to honor their dad by producing new documentaries and films and continuing his legacy through his music.

Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, told The U.S. Sun in October that his father did have some health issues and believed his father was not using drugs. "My dad was having a couple of health complications," Iey said. "He was taking care of those things. A lot was going on with asthma, real bad asthma."

One way Coolio's family can keep his music alive is by releasing new tracks. In March, the first posthumous Coolio single, "Tag 'You It,'" was released to streaming platforms, Billboard reports. The song is a preview of the full-length album Long Live Coolio, which does not have a release date. The sing features Too $hort. The album will be Coolio's first since From the Bottom 2 the Top was released in 2009.

Coolio was found laying on the floor of a friend's bathroom on Sept. 28. His friend called paramedics, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, Posey told TMZ that paramedics believed he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The rapper, born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, released his first single in 1987, but he did not find success until 1994. His first solo album, It Takes a Thief, featured the smash hit "Fantastic Voyage." In 1995, he released "Gangsta's Paradise," which became an international smash hit and continues to be influential. The song earned Coolio the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. Those who grew up obsessively watching Nickelodeon also remember Coolio for recording the Kenan & Kel main title song "Aw, Here It Goes!." Coolio continued writing, performing, and recording for the rest of his life. Coolio reportedly had 10 children and revealed in one of his final interviews that he had five grandchildren.