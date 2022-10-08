Coolio's Kids Have Sweet Plan to Keep His Ashes Close

Coolio's seven children are honoring him in a special way amid the rapper's death. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., he died in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend. His longtime manager confirmed the news to TMZ. Paramedics believe cardiac arrest was the cause of death. No manner of death has been confirmed. Hi longtime partner Mimi revealed that he desired to be cremated, which will happen. Per his death certificate, his children will get pendants to hold his ashes after the process is complete. A few other close family members will also get the pendants with his ashes. Each of his children is allowed to pick customized inscriptions for their jewelry, and the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed.

Mimi shared her grief after his passing in a touching Instagram post. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"

Coolio lived in Las Vegas and at the time of his death, he was reportedly in LA to handle something related to his passport as he was set to travel to Germany. In addition to his father, the rapper was also married once from 1996-2000.

Coolio achieved mainstream success in the 90s. His most popular hit was a single for the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, a song called "Gangster's Paradise." He also performed the theme song "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the 1996 Nickelodeon television teen comedy series, Kenan & Kel.