Coolio's Cause of Death: What to Know

Coolio's cause of death was revealed in April 2023, more than five months after the rapper's death. He had fentanyl in his system when he died on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59 in Los Angeles, the coroner's office told his family. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was one of the biggest rap stars of the 1990s, scoring hits with "Fantastic Voyage," "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)," and "C U When U Get There." He also won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance for "Gangsta's Paradise."

Family spokesperson Jarel (Jarez) Posey told TMZ on April 6 that Coolio's family heard from the Los Angeles coroner's office that fentanyl killed the rapper. He also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system. Investigators also listed Coolio's asthma and cigarette smoking as factors in his death.

Coolio's children hope fans will remember him for his work and the man he was, and they hope they know how much he appreciated them, Posey said. They plan to honor their dad by producing new documentaries and films and continuing his legacy through his music.

Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, told The U.S. Sun in October that his father had some health issues. He believed his father was not using drugs in the weeks before his death. "My dad was having a couple of health complications," Iey said. "He was taking care of those things. A lot was going on with asthma, real bad asthma."

Coolio's family will keep his career alive by releasing new tracks. In March, the first posthumous Coolio single, "Tag 'You It,'" was released to streaming platforms, Billboard reports. The song, which features Too $hort, is a preview of the full-length album Long Live Coolio, which does not have a release date. The album will be Coolio's first since From the Bottom 2 the Top was released in 2009.

Coolio was found laying on the floor of a friend's bathroom on Sept. 28. His friend called paramedics, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, Posey told TMZ that paramedics believed he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The rapper, born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, released his first single in 1987, but he did not find success until 1994. His first solo album, It Takes a Thief, featured the smash hit "Fantastic Voyage." In 1995, he released "Gangsta's Paradise," which became an international smash hit and continues to be influential. The song earned Coolio the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. Those who grew up obsessively watching Nickelodeon also remember Coolio for recording the Kenan & Kel main title song, "Aw, Here It Goes!." Coolio continued writing, performing, and recording for the rest of his life. Coolio reportedly had 10 children and revealed in one of his final interviews that he had five grandchildren.