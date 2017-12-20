Combat Jack, Hip-Hop Icon, Dead at 48

Combat Jack, a renowned hip-hop enthusiast, died Wednesday following a battle with colon cancer, Hot 97 reports. He was 48.

Jack, whose real name is Reggie Ossé, was most known in the music industry as a veteran podcaster. During his seven-year stint behing the microphone, he hosted major personalities including Russell Simmons, Damon Dash, NORE, Chuck D and many more.

Before he created the widely popular podcast, he began his career in the hip-hop scene as a lawyer at Def Jam Records in the ’90s.

In October, Jack announced his cancer diagnosis through a statement on Twitter.

“In [seven] years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode,” he wrote after missing an airing of The Combat Jack Show. “I got hit with some real life s—. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer.”

He later revealed he was rushed to the hospital for “pretty severe surgery” and that he would begin chemotherapy.

“I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine. Take care of your health. Your boy ain’t going nowhere though We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking with us,” he said.

Following the announcement, #CombatCancer became a trending hashtag on social media.

Hot 97 morning host Peter Rosenberg penned an emotional tribute to the icon after the station broke the news of Jack’s passing Wednesday on Twitter.

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

