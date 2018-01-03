The Weeknd, Eminem, Beyonce Headlining Coachella

The 2018 Coachella lineup has been officially announced, and Beyoncé fans are in for a show.

The singer is set to headline the three-day annual music festival held in Indio, California, alongside rapper Eminem and R&B singer The Weeknd.

Beyoncé was scheduled to headline the festival last year, but had to cancel her appearance due to her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June. In a statement at the time, Coachella promoter Goldenvoice and Parkwood Entertainment said that Beyoncé would return to the desert festival in 2018. Lady Gaga filled in for the star last year.

Beyoncé will serve as the headliner for both Saturdays of the festival, while Eminem will act as the Sunday headliner and The Weeknd gets top billing on the two Fridays.

The trio of headliners will be joined by artists including R&B singers SZA and Miguel, rappers Cardi B and Post Malone and bands HAIM and Portugal the Man.

The festival begins on April 13, concluding its second weekend on April 22.

