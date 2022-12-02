Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Breaks His Silence on Christine McVie's Death

Lindsey Buckingham is mourning the loss of his bandmate, "musical comrade," and "soul mate" Christine McVie. McVie, who wrote dozens of classic songs as a member of Fleetwood Mac, died Wednesday at the age of 79, with Buckingham joining the throngs of people, fans and musicians alike, to pay tribute to the legend when he took to Instagram with an emotional tribute Thursday.

Buckingham paid tribute to McVie with a handwritten note, writing that the singer-songwriter's "sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking." The legendary guitarist went on to share, "Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister." McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, a year after she married bassist John McVie, with Buckingham recalling how "for over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today." The lasting legacy includes some of the band's most notable works, including "Say You Love Me," "You Make Loving Fun," "Songbird," "Don't Stop," "Hold Me," "Little Lies" and "Everywhere." Buckingham concluded, "I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

McVie passed away Wednesday "following a short illness." Confirming her passing in a statement, McVie's family remembered her as "an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally." The family also asked for "privacy at this extremely painful time." McVie's exact cause of death was not provided. Shortly after the announcement, Fleetwood Mac shared the news in a statement of their own.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band wrote. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie's former bandmate Stevie Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, has also since paid tribute. In a handwritten note shared Wednesday, Nicks revealed that she first learned that McVie was ill on Saturday, adding, "Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day." The song, she revealed, was Haim's "Hallelujah." She concluded the post, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me. Always, Stevie."