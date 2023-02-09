Fleetwood Mac Could Be Done for Good After Christine McVie's Death

Fleetwood Mac famously went through several band lineups, but even co-founder Mick Fleetwood admitted that it would be impossible to go forward since Christine McVie's death. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, Fleetwood said he would still perform, but not as part of Fleetwood Mac. The drummer joined Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow at the Grammys to perform "Songbird" in tribute to McVie, who died on Nov. 30, 2022, at 79.

"I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris," Fleetwood, 75, told the Times, referring to McVie. "I'd say we're done, but then we've all said that before. It's sort of unthinkable right now."

Fleetwood pointed out that the surviving current members of Fleetwood Mac, including Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn, are all busy performing on their own or with other bands. Former member Lindsey Buckingham has also been busy with his own solo tour. "They all get out and play, so I'm gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with," Fleetwood said. He then jokingly asked the Times' camera if there was "anyone out there."

McVie first worked with Fleetwood Mac back in 1968 and was invited to join the band full-time in 1970. In 1968, she married the band's bassist, John McVie. They divorced in 1976 after the band's Rumours tour ended. McVie continued performing and recording with the band through 1999, but she returned in 2013. She continued performing with the group until her death. McVie wrote many of the group's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop," "Songbird," "You Make Loving Fun," "Little Lies," and "Everywhere." She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1998.

McVie died at a London hospital after a short illness. "This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that 'song bird' ... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us," Fleetwood wrote in his own tribute to the pianist. "Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me."