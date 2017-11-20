Pat Houston Weighs in on Christina Aguilera’s AMAs Tribute

Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to Whitney Houston on the AMAs Sunday and, while it’s received mixed reactions from viewers, Houston’s sister-in-law loved it.

Pat Houston was speaking with TMZ reporters at LAX and they asked her what she thought of Aguilera’s medley homage and if she agreed with the hate that was being tossed at her on Twitter.

“They’re wrong, she was fabulous. She was fabulous,” Houston said. “She did her own version of each song. I though it was lovely. It was heartfelt, you know. You could feel it. It was amazing.”

When asked what she would say to the people “hating” on Aguilera for the performance, Houston wisely stated that, “you can’t please everyone.”

“You’ve got to look at the fact that the young lady did it. She did well. The family is very happy about the performance,” she went on to say. “As long as Christina is satisfied, and we’re satisfied, that’s all that matters.”

Houston was then asked about the controversial photo of pop-star Pink and how she appeared to be cringing during the performance, to which Pink debunked by saying that she was not cringing but instead was emotional during the performance.

“When it comes to performances, regardless if it’s a tribute to Whitney, I mean… she was such an iconic figure. Who could not be emotional about any songs being sung about Whitney, or any songs that Whitney has ever performed,” Houston stated. “It was a very emotional time last night… it was amazing. Being in there, and feeling the energy from everyone, Pink was just feeling the energy, like everybody else. It was really great.”

Lastly, Houston was asked if Whitney would have been proud of the performance, to which she replied, “Whitney would definitely have been proud.”