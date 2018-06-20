Christina Aguilera Goes Topless to Promote Her New Album

Christina Aguilera used some head-turning topless photos to promote her new album, Liberation.

Aguilera released Liberation on June 15 through RCA Records. In promoting the new music, she has had little to hide, posing with little or no clothing for various photoshoots. The latest of these was published by The Sun on Wednesday, showing a close-up Aguilera with little make-up staring into the camera, apparently shirtless.

On Friday, to celebrate the release day, Aguilera posted a photo of herself on the beach in a sheer red dress. The singer was fully exposed beneath the garment, posing before the ocean.

Another shot was posted on Instagram by photographer Milan Zrnic. It was a black and white photo of Aguilera spilling out of a blazer, with no shirt on underneath. Aguilera leaned her head back with her eyes closed, her sleeve bunching around her wrist. Zrnic added a black rectangle to the photo to cover Aguilera slightly.

“[Christina Aguilera] for the cover and campaign of her new album, Liberation,” Zrnic wrote.

“I just felt it was time for myself to be liberated, to inspire others to have their own voice, to feel empowered and hopefully inspired to take the duct tape off,” Aguilera told Jimmy Fallon on Friday, explaining that the scantily clad photo shoots were meant to convey empowerment. “Feel themselves, feel secure in their own voice, their bodies, peel off their masks and shed the skin.”

Aguilera’s new work features collaborations with contemporary artists like Demi Lovato, Ty Dolla $ign and even Kanye West. So far, it has garnered generally positive reviews.

The 37-year-old singer will not be touring with the new material until later this year. She is set to hit the road in September, beginning in Florida. She will perform across the country until mid-November. She is likely keeping the travel to a minimum as she has two children to return home to. Aguilera and her partner Matt Rutler have a 3-year-old daughter named Summer, while she also has a 10-year-old son from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

On Friday, she admitted that having kids complicates the life of a touring musician.

“The last time I was on tour, I was pregnant with my son onstage, so I was about to give birth,” she recalled. “Ever since then I was like, ‘How do people do this with kids and touring?’ But, you know, it’s time for mama to get back to what I was born to do.”