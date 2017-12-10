Singer Chris Rea Collapses on Stage During Concert

British singer-songwriter Chris Rea is in “stable” condition after collapsing in the middle of a song during a show in Oxford

The 66-year-old, who is best known for the 1988 hit “Driving Home for Christmas,” was playing at the New Theatre Oxford Saturday night. According to The Guardian, the audience was told that the rest of the show was cancelled.

Rea was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is said to be in “stable” condition.

“We massively appreciate everyone’s patience who attended the Chris Rea performance this evening,” the theater said in a statement on Twitter. “Please bear with the venue team whilst we seek further updates for you. As soon as we have more news we will of course let everyone know.”

“He had been playing brilliantly and then he just collapsed,” John O’Hara, who was at the theater, told The Guardian. “It looked pretty bad. They pulled the curtain across and we all just waited until they told us to leave.”

Rea was almost finished with a 37-date tour. He is a pancreatic cancer survivor and had a stroke last year, reports Press Association.

In the U.S., Rea had a hit with “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” in 1978 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. In September, he released a new album, Road Songs for Lovers.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Chris Rea