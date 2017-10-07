Chris Cornell’s Wife to Question Coroner Over Husband’s Cause of Death

Chris Cornell died in May, but his widow is still searching for answers.

Vicky Cornell, who married the Soundgarden frontman in 2004, arrived in Detroit on Friday to meet with the coroner who ruled his death a suicide.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She reportedly plans to question the Wayne County Medical Examiner about his ruling, as she believes he did not die by suicide. This is a claim she has held since the details of his passing were released.

“He didn’t want to die,” she previously said. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm. This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.”

Cornell died in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit after a May 17 show with Soundgarden. He was found with an exercise band around his neck, which he used to hang himself.

Vicky has also claimed that the drugs that Cornell had taken the night of his death possibly led to his death.

“Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” Vicky said. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind.”