Chester Bennington’s Wife Shames TMZ Coverage of Avicii’s Death

The wife of fallen Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington is shaming TMZ for their coverage of the death of Swedish DJ Avicii.

Over on her Twitter page, Talinda Bennington asked followers, “Please, please, DO NOT click on the TMZ article or any other about the private details of Avicii‘s passing, then adding, “This is how WE [can] stop [filthy TMZ].”

She also replied to a fan who shared an article with her, writing, “Thank you for the article. I would like to politely ask you to change your verbiage a bit though. It is shaming and stigmatizing to say ‘committed suicide.’ Deepest gratuity if you could write ‘Died by suicide.’ “

Talinda’s initial tweet was instigated by a tweet sent out by Anna Shinoda, who is the wife of Chester’s former Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda.

“If you want to be respectful of the person who has passed and their family and friends, step in front of your curiosity. Your click on that page is your vote. Your click tells them that you want more articles like these. Your click pays them for violating privacy & grieving space,” Shinoda said.

Chester died in July of 2017 after reportedly taking his own life. Avicii passed away just last month, after also reportedly taking his own life.

Following his passing, Avicii’s family released a statement, saying, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother,” the statement began. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim [Bergling, Avicii’s real name], with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the statement continued.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” the statement added.

They later released a follow-up statement that seemed to confirm he took his own life, saying, “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”