Linkin Park Reveals New Singer 7 Years After Chester Bennington's Death

Rock singer Emily Armstrong has been announced as the new co-lead vocalist of Linkin Park, several years after the band went on hiatus following the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park is back! The iconic nu-metal band has announced their official reunion — seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington — and they've revealed their new co-vocalist is Emily Armstrong, of L.A. punk rockers Dead Sara. In addition to Armstrong, songwriter and producer Colin Brittain has joined the band as a drummer, Variety reports.

Original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, and Joe Hahn are all back, though founding Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon exited the band following Bennington's death. The band's reunion and new members announcement are accompanied by a brand new single, "The Emptiness Machine," as well as a forthcoming album, From Zero, and a brief world tour.

Shinoda, Delson, Farrell, and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years," according to a press release, and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

"Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking," said Shinoda of the band's new era. "Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future – embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

The new single, "The Emptiness Machine," is said to "channel the DNA of Linkin Park." Shinoda explained that ther members of Linkin Park feel "really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together," later adding that they're "weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."

The new Linkin Park lineup performed together for the first time in Los Angeles on Thursday for ticketed fans who were transported to a studio lot, by bus, where the new members and single were unveiled. Fans can watch a livestream of the concert by clicking here, but act fast because it will only be up for 24 hours.