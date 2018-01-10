Chester Bennington’s Widow Organizing Memorial for Late Linkin Park Singer’s Birthday

Chester Bennington’s widow continues to battle tough decisions following her husband’s death, including where to place his permanent memorial.

The Linkin Park singer’s wife Talinda Bennington thanked fans for their outpouring of support in the wake of his suicide in July in a series of tweets on Tuesday, and asked a request of “well meaning fans.”

She reposted a tweet explaining that any memorial items for Bennington should be sent to Warner Brothers Records, not to the private residence she shared with the late rocker in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

“We have moved into a new home… and the well meaning fans that still come to the house, are disturbing our tenants,” Talinda wrote to her more than 200,000 followers. “We (our family & the band) are deciding on the best place for a permanent memorial. It’s a big decision and your respect & patience is appreciated. We love you all.”

She assured fans that despite their move, the family would still receive all the cards and gifts from fans. “And we deeply appreciate them,” Talinda added.

Aside from a permanent memorial, Talinda wrote that Bennington’s loved ones are also planning a special memorial for what would have been the singer’s 42nd birthday on March 20, but they “are still trying to figure out the details.”

As previously reported, Bennington died of suicide by hanging at the family’s home in July.

An autopsy and toxicology report filed by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office in December shows that the “Shadow of the Day” singer had an acute amount of alcohol in his bloodstream. These findings are consistent with evidence investigators found near him at the scene, including a pint glass of Corona, an empty bottle of Stella Artois and a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, a generic brand of Ambien.

Talinda, who married the singer in 2006, is the mother of their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila. Bennington also left behind three children from previous relationships: Jaime, Isaiah and Draven.