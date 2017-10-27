Chester Bennington’s Father Bows out of Tribute Concert Due to Illness

Chester Bennington's father will be unable to attend the tribute for his son, who died of suicide earlier this year, at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday.

Lee Bennington has reportedly come down with layrngitis, TMZ reports, and is unable to use his voice. Family sources told the publication that he contracted the viral infection earlier this week but hoped for a speedy recovery in time for the tribute.

Bennington's doctor has reportedly ordered him to stay home in Arizona, preventing him from attending his son's memorial concert, "Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington."

TMZ reports that Bennington is especially disappointed that he can't attend because he used to tour with Chester and knows his bandmates and crew well.

All six of Chester Bennington's children will reportedly be able to attend the event. Chester had three children with his wife Talinda and a son with his first wife, Samantha Olit. He also had a son with ex-girlfriend Elka Brand and adopted her son from a previous relationship.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chester left his entire estate to his wife and children.

Chester committed suicide on July 20. He was 41 years old and was the lead singer of Linkin Park and a member of Stone Temple Pilots and Dead By Sunrise.

"My babies are so young to have lost their daddy," Talinda said in a statement a week after his death. "And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk