Cher’s Messages About ‘Personal Problems’ Have Fans Worried

Cher is usually one of the busier celebrities on Twitter, but she was noticeably quiet last week. On Friday, she returned after taking a few days away from the social media network, revealing that she had some “personal problems.” Fans were instantly worried about her, and she responded to the concerns by pointing out all the other important issues in the world.

The “Believe” singer was silent on Twitter from March 6 until Friday. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” Cher wrote. “Been having Personal Problems.” One fan asked if she was ok, and Cher admitted she was not.

“We all [cry], but sometimes we [cry] a different kind of tears,” Cher wrote. “Tears that hurt. We become overwhelmed, reach a limit… Then are forced [to] push that limit. I’ve been alive since the year DOT [and] these [years] are the worst I’ve ever seen… Add family to that, & it’s recipe for disaster cake.”

Later that same day, she tweeted she was doing better. “Sometimes I reach what I think is my limit, then realize I’ve got miles more ‘limit’ in me,” she wrote in all capital letters as she often does. “Sometimes I get on, what I ‘think’ is my last nerve, then find lots more ‘last nerves’ to get on. Sometimes I need [to] regroup, reboot, give ‘me’ a time out, then say FK this. I won’t stop.”

After a few more comments on world events on Saturday, Cher, 75, responded to all the press attention her Friday tweets received. She did not sound happy about it, considering other important issues that should be attracting attention. “OK, other day I said, ‘Sorry 4 MIA, was having personal problems,’” she wrote. “So now I’m expected [to] give explanation [to a] newspaper. WTF is wrong with us? Am I supposed [to] [be] perfect always? Just COVID, fear of Trump’s [love] [for] Putin, capital, seeing war [and] [people] dying on TV, some rough days [for] mom, etc. FK them.” Scroll on to see how fans responded to Cher’s tweets.

