Celine Dion Reveals ‘Cats’ Photo With Full Cast in Costume

Celine Dion has gotten into the Cats spirit. And while she didn’t chronicle her journey to the theater to watch Cats (as the film doesn’t come out until Dec. 20), she did tell her followers on Instagram about the rousing performance of the Cats musical she saw in her native Canada.

On Dec. 12, Dion recounted her visit to the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada, where she got to view a performance of the Cats musical. While the singer may not have been dressed up in her own catlike get-up, she posed alongside the rest of the Cats cast with her “paws” out just the same.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cats was absolutely sensational!” she captioned the photos of herself and the whole cast. “I was so impressed by the amazing cast and moved by their extraordinary performance. Thank you for having me!” She also wrote the caption in French, her first language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:36pm PST

Seeing as though she’s an internationally famous, extraordinarily talented singer, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that Dion has been involved in a production of Cats before, as Broadway World noted. During a televised production of the musical, which aired in 1987, Dion sang the most famous song from the musical, “Memory,” and, of course, nailed it.

Dion’s trip to the theater comes about a week before the movie is set to be released nationwide at the movies. The film, which stars James Corden, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and newcomer Francesca Hayward, will premiere on Dec. 20.

Swift, in particular, has had a big hand in bringing the Cats magic to film screens. In addition to starring in the movie, she also collaborated with esteemed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for the song “Beautiful Ghosts.” Even though the film is not yet out, Swift and Webber’s collaboration was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, per Entertainment Tonight.

In a video for Time, Swift opened up about how much she loves cats and how that played into her role for Cats.

“The most influential factor in my life is cats,” she said. “I have cats, I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought like, I’ve gotta do this. This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies.”

While the film may not see any involvement from Dion, at least the singer is still getting in on the Cats craze in her very own way.