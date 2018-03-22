Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Show Due to Upcoming Surgery

Céline Dion has canceled three weeks of performances for an upcoming surgery.

The 49-year-old singer canceled all of her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from March 27 to April 18, her team announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer will undergo surgery for an ear condition, the announcement revealed.

“Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” the post explained.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,” she team added.

Dion issued a statement alongside the unfortunate news, apologizing to fans who planned to attend.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it!” she said. “I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

Tickets for the affected shows in Vegas will be refunded and Dion is expected to resume performances on May 22.

The 49-year-old was previously forced to cancel a few shows in January after falling ill, but she revealed in a sweet Instagram post that fellow ballads singer Adele was able to cheer her up during her “rough time.”

“I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks… a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I’m doing much better now,” Dion wrote. “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them… I love her so much!!”

Dion began her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace with A New Day in March 2003 for a three-year run. She returned to the theater in March 2011 for a second three-year concert residence, called Céline, which has since been extended to 2019.