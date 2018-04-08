Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Cardi B finally confirmed her pregnancy while singing “Be Careful” during her second Saturday Night Live performance of the night. She wore an all-white gown that showed off her baby bump. The baby will be her first child with fiancé, rapper Offset of Migos.

The reveal came after she performed in Miami wearing a big pink dress that hid the baby bump. Her staff reportedly told people during a Super Bowl party that she was pregnant, but the rapper continued to avoid responding to the rumors.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” the 25-year-old said in a Beats 1 interview. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

In that same interview, Cardi B said she did not want to make everything about her private life public.

She continued, “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t [sic] arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on.”

Cardi, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, even named her first album Invasion of Privacy. The record, which includes “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” was released on Friday. In October 2017, Cardi got engaged to Offset, who performed on her track “Drip.”

TMZ first reported that Cardi was pregnant back on Feb. 14. According to the site, one of her representatives told a staffer at a venue where she was performing during Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis that she was avoiding the “party atmosphere.” She was avoiding alcohol and preferred to drink water and stand near the stage. The representative told the staffer she was three to four months pregnant.

Cardi’s fans wished her all the best after the reveal on Twitter.

While this will be Cardi B’s first child, it will be Offset’s fourth. He has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.

As The Blast reported in November, Offset did not admit to being Jordan’s father until October 2017. Jordan is now 7 years old. His mother is seeking child support and attorney’s fees.

