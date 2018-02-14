Cardi B’s Team Tells People She’s Pregnant

Is Cardi B pregnant? Her team reportedly says as much, but if you ask her, she’s “just fat.”

TMZ reports that one of the breakout star‘s reps let slip the news during the Super Bowl Maxim party where the singer had performed. When Cardi was offered the opportunity to go to the VIP area, a rep reportedly told the staffer that Cardi wanted to stay away from the party atmosphere and that she was 2 to 4 months pregnant.

On Wednesday, the “Bodak Yellow” singer took to Instagram to voice some vague frustrations, posting a picture of Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls.

“Getting on my damn nerves this morning,” she wrote. She also disabled comments on the post.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram last week to debunk pregnancy rumors, responding to a comment with “No b— I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

The unfiltered singer told Giuliana Rancic on the Grammys red carpet that she’s an open book when the E! host asked about the lyrics to her song “Motorsport” and whether or not she had any rumors she wanted to clear up.

“At one point in it you say, um, something about like the source,” Rancic said. “Like, you need to go to the source.”

“If y’all wanna know, ask me, I’ll tell you,” the rapper replied.

Seeing as Cardi B has been asked time and time again by fans if she’s expecting, it’s safe to say that she would have come clean by now.

Rumors were spurred by the massive fur coat she wore to the Super Bowl earlier this month.

“HAT, GLOVE, COAT, BOOTS BY [Jennifer Le],” Cardi B wrote in the caption of her photo. Jennifer Le is a fashion designer with her own shop, selling lots of high end winter wear. She posted the same photo of Cardi B, writing “[Cardi B] drippin’ from head to toe.”

She also appeared in an Amazon ad during the Super Bowl as one of the celebrity voices of Alexa.

The commercial features a hypothetical emergency where Alexa “loses her voice,” and a series of celebrities have to fill in for her.

Cardi is one of them, wearing a headset with the swirling blue-green circle of the Amazon Echo on the side. She answers her customers’ requests in a comically unhelpful, distinctly Cardi B-esque way. See it here.