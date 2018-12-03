Cardi B Ditches Court Appearance for Club Brawl

Cardi B missed a New York court appearance Monday related to charges she faces for her alleged role in an August strip club brawl. If she misses another court appearance, she could face an arrest warrant.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Entertainment Tonight that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was not in the courtroom and the case was adjourned until Friday. Prosecutors asked the judge to issue an immediate bench warrant for her arrest, but the judge chose to issue a warning instead. If the 26-year-old is not in court on Friday, an arrest warrant will “likely” be issued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, prosecutors told the judge they already gave Cardi B a six-week extension in the case.

During the hearing, Cardi’s own defense team told the judge they had trouble communicating with their client, and have only been speaking to her through her management team. They said her team only told her Thursday she would not make Monday’s hearing because of another commitment.

Cardi appeared to be traveling over the weekend, according to her Instagram posts. On Sunday, she shared a video of herself eating crab legs on a private plane without utensils. “Good veneers,” she wrote.

The rapper also shared a photo of herself in a custom zebra-print suit by Christian Siriano. “I am a big boss b–, I do not come in your size NO!” she wrote.

Cardi was allegedly involved in a fight at Angels Gentlemen’s Club on Aug. 29 at around 3 a.m., police say. She allegedly threw a chair at someone. According to TMZ, two bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — were injured in the brawl. Jade told the outlet she was threatened by Cardi, who accused her of sleeping with her husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, turned herself in to police and was arrested on Oct. 1. She was charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment.

In September, Cardi also got into a heated confrontation with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, reportedly to “address the lies” she believes Minaj was spreading. During the confrontation at a Harper’s Bazaar event during New York Fashion Week, one of Minaj’s security guards allegedly hit Cardi in the face with an elbow.

“I’ve let a lot of s— slide!” Cardi wrote on Instagram about her beef with Minaj after the September incident. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—in with them! I let you talk big s— about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!”

Cardi recently launched her Fashion Nova x Cardi B fashion collection and finished a Netflix series, Rhythm + Flow. Offset and Cardi welcomed their first child, Kulture, in July.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia