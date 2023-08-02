BTS' Jungkook Dropping New Project This Fall

BTS' Jungkook is preparing to release more solo material before the end of 2023 after the success of his official debut single "Seven." Jungkook revealed during a recent episode of his bandmate Suga's talk show Suchwita, which was filmed before "Seven" was released, that a second single will be released before the end of November, followed by a mini album. The K-pop singer responded to Suga's inquiry about Jungkook's plans after the release of "Seven" by saying, "After this single comes out, I'm going to release one more single, and then I'll release a small mini album later. I think it'll all be out by November." Nevertheless, Jungkook responded with a laugh when Suga asked if all the songs for the mini album had already been decided, "No. I have to start working on them now." He continued, "The thing is, I need a song like this one ['Seven'] for my second single too, but I don't have one."

As Suga playful proposed, "Can't I just write one for you?" Jungkook smiled and teasingly suggested, "Can you do a good job?" Despite Suga's initial denial, he went on to reveal he had an idea for a song, to which Jungkook requested, "Just send it to me then." This past week, Jungkook made history when his new single "Seven" (featuring Latto) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl U.S. charts, making him the first Korean solo artist in history who had a song debut at No. 1 on all three charts at the same time. Adding to that accomplishment, Jungkook is now the first Korean soloist to spend multiple weeks at the top of Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts in two consecutive weeks: for the week ending on August 5, "Seven" remained at the top of both charts for the second successive week.

Aside from that, Jungkook has become the second Korean solo artist in history to spend more than one week in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, following PSY, who achieved this feat over a decade ago. "Seven" remained at No. 9 for the second consecutive week on the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. The song also reached No. 3 on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart, taking over the previous record for the highest debut ever made by a Korean solo artist in the chart's history. The Official Charts (the UK's equivalent of Billboard's U.S. charts) indicated that "Seven" was ranked No. 13 on the Official Singles Chart for its second week as of July 28. It is the first song by a Korean soloist to reach the top 15 in its first two weeks. "Seven" also tied the record set by BTS' "Dynamite" for having the third highest-ranking song by a Korean artist on the Official Singles Chart in its second week of charting.