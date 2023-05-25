BTS Plots Major Event for 10th Anniversary

K-pop superstars BTS announced today they will hold the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA (2023 BTS FESTA) next month to celebrate their 10th anniversary. In order to commemorate the date of their debut—June 13—, the band hosts FESTA as an annual festival and tradition for members of ARMY and themselves. In order to celebrate the band's milestone 10th anniversary, there will be a special offline event to commemorate the occasion. An official announcement video was released to make the announcement, in which the slogan "BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE" could be seen appearing across a purple sky. This phrase has the dual meaning of "BTS' presents are everywhere" and "BTS are present everywhere." Keeping with the slogan that the offline event will be an open-to-the-public event as well as a festival for ARMY fans, the 2023 BTS FESTA will be held in Yeouido, Seoul, on June 17. According to the official press release, more information about the event will be available later.

Furthermore, major landmarks in Seoul will be bathed in purple next month to celebrate BTS' 10th anniversary. According to sources in the music industry, Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind the group, and the Seoul metropolitan government are currently discussing the possibility of holding joint events to commemorate the anniversary, reported Yonhap News. A special event area with the name "ARMY Road," after the name of the band's global fandom, is also on the table, according to the sources, which includes a location near the city's significant landmarks. Seoul officials expect that the events will contribute to a boost in Seoul's tourism industry, which has suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few years, BTS has held their own commemorative events and festival weeks around the date of their debut. They even held large-scale online meet-and-greet events for fans to interact with other fans worldwide during the period when large in-person events could not be held due to the pandemic. Amid a significant year that marks the 10th anniversary of the group, it will be expected that similar events will be held this year despite some members being on mandatory military duty. "We're going to announce when our plans for the events are decided," an anonymous Hybe official told Yonhap. The septet will release a book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, to celebrate its 10th anniversary in South Korea and the United States and a commemorative stamp in their homeland.